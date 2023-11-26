Western sanctions on Russia cause loss of 76 civilian aircraft in 2022

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev stated that the impact of Western sanctions on Russia in 2022 resulted in the loss of 76 civilian aircraft for the country.



Savelyev attributed this decline in the aircraft count to the economic repercussions stemming from the sanctions imposed by Western nations.



The sanctions, he noted, have significantly affected Russia's aviation sector, leading to a notable reduction in the number of civilian aircraft in the country during the specified time period.



At the inauguration of the "Russia in Motion" exhibition in Moscow, Savelyev stated, "We were caught off guard by the decisions to pick up the planes. In total, we lost 76 passenger aircraft."



Restrictions have been placed on Russia's aviation industry following the beginning of the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.



Specifically, both the United States and the European Union imposed prohibitions on the supply of aircraft and related components to the Russian Federation. Additionally, these sanctions mandated companies to return previously leased aircraft, constituting a significant portion, up to 40 percent, of the Russian fleet.



Foreign vessels belonging to Russian airlines faced detainment in various countries globally due to the stringent measures implemented as part of the sanctions.

