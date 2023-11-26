Data Loss/Leak Prevention Widely Used In Azerbaijan - IT Specialist (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. DLP-system, i.e.
Data Leak Prevention/Data Loss Prevention is widely used in
Azerbaijan, head of information security department of Russian
'SearchInform' company, Alexey Drozd told Trend .
"In Azerbaijan, our products are fully represented, taking into
account the peculiarities of local legislation. That is, there are
variations for different countries. We comply with all these norms.
Therefore, the volume of supplies may slightly differ in different
countries due to local legislation," he noted.
Speaking about the sectors where 'SearchInform' products are
widely used, Drozd emphasized that banks have traditionally been at
the top of the list.
"Also, our products are used in other sectors, including ports,
retail, manufacturing, oil - in fact, in all areas because, as I
said, the problems in these areas are common. Information leaks can
occur in any organization, and it's important to keep documents in
order, to keep track of the location of documents, their movement
and their life cycle. However, if we talk about the introduction of
new technologies, banks always act as market leaders," Drozd
said.
According to him, there is interest in information security
outsourcing in Azerbaijan.
He noted that Azerbaijan has seen a significant increase in
interest in information security and technological innovation in
recent months.
"Analysis shows that enterprises and organizations in Azerbaijan
are increasingly turning to IS outsourcing in search of reliable
and professional solutions to protect their data and information
systems. Information security outsourcing, is the practice of
outsourcing information security management and assurance to an
external service provider," Drozd explained.
"Organizations choose outsourcing to gain access to security
experts and advanced technologies without having to build and
maintain internal infrastructure. This includes services such as
threat monitoring, risk analysis, event and incident management,
and implementation of protective measures against cyberattacks and
data breaches," he said.
He emphasized that the growing popularity of outsourcing in
Azerbaijan is due to the increasing number of cyber threats and the
enterprises' realization of how important it is to ensure reliable
protection of their information resources. This trend contributes
not only to the improvement of business security, but also to the
development of the IS services market in Azerbaijan.
'SearchInform' is a leading Russian developer of information
security tools. It is a member of NP Russoft, a member of IACSIT
(Association of Computer and Information Technology Enterprises).
The enterprise is accredited as an IT-company. More than 4,000
clients in 20+ countries.
