Data Loss/Leak Prevention Widely Used In Azerbaijan - IT Specialist (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. DLP-system, i.e. Data Leak Prevention/Data Loss Prevention is widely used in Azerbaijan, head of information security department of Russian 'SearchInform' company, Alexey Drozd told Trend .

"In Azerbaijan, our products are fully represented, taking into account the peculiarities of local legislation. That is, there are variations for different countries. We comply with all these norms. Therefore, the volume of supplies may slightly differ in different countries due to local legislation," he noted.

Speaking about the sectors where 'SearchInform' products are widely used, Drozd emphasized that banks have traditionally been at the top of the list.

"Also, our products are used in other sectors, including ports, retail, manufacturing, oil - in fact, in all areas because, as I said, the problems in these areas are common. Information leaks can occur in any organization, and it's important to keep documents in order, to keep track of the location of documents, their movement and their life cycle. However, if we talk about the introduction of new technologies, banks always act as market leaders," Drozd said.

According to him, there is interest in information security outsourcing in Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan has seen a significant increase in interest in information security and technological innovation in recent months.

"Analysis shows that enterprises and organizations in Azerbaijan are increasingly turning to IS outsourcing in search of reliable and professional solutions to protect their data and information systems. Information security outsourcing, is the practice of outsourcing information security management and assurance to an external service provider," Drozd explained.

"Organizations choose outsourcing to gain access to security experts and advanced technologies without having to build and maintain internal infrastructure. This includes services such as threat monitoring, risk analysis, event and incident management, and implementation of protective measures against cyberattacks and data breaches," he said.

He emphasized that the growing popularity of outsourcing in Azerbaijan is due to the increasing number of cyber threats and the enterprises' realization of how important it is to ensure reliable protection of their information resources. This trend contributes not only to the improvement of business security, but also to the development of the IS services market in Azerbaijan.

'SearchInform' is a leading Russian developer of information security tools. It is a member of NP Russoft, a member of IACSIT (Association of Computer and Information Technology Enterprises). The enterprise is accredited as an IT-company. More than 4,000 clients in 20+ countries.