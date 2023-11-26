-->


Iranian Currency Rates For November 26


11/26/2023 2:19:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to November 25.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,970 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 26

Rial on November 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,934

52,919

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,582

47,623

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,022

4,018

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,920

3,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,164

6,161

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,834

136,259

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,718

14,708

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,105

28,080

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,390

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,074

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,792

30,858

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,536

25,541

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,228

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,456

1,455

1 Russian ruble

RUB

470

473

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,645

27,653

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,344

31,346

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,131

38,117

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,279

1,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,482

31,474

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,720

8,730

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,891

5,876

100 Thai baths

THB

118,927

118,845

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,966

8,971

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,204

32,203

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,970

45,919

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,146

9,107

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,483

15,508

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,700

2,703

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

604

605

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,691

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,770

75,775

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,771 rials and the price of $1 is 418,235 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,156 rials, and the price of $1 is 380,214 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

