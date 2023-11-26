War Update: Enemy Continues Attempts To Encircle Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the support of aircraft, Russian troops continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

“Our warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and to the south of Novokalynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks there,” the report states.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and to the east of Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made eight unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters

Ukrainian missile units hit 11 enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, four artillery systems, one command post and one ammunition depot.

Fifty-eight combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops launched four missile strikes and 109 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 59 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On November 25, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 87 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. All enemy drones were destroyed. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Additionally, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove; Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Terny and Novomykhailivka.

Over 100 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

