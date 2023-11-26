Ukraine's Air Defense Units Down Eight Of Nine Enemy Drones Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 26, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with nine Shahed-type loitering munitions from the southeastern direction, namely Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the combat performance of the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, eight enemy Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed,” the report states.

In particular, six Russian drones were downed in the Northern operational direction.

According to Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, last night the enemy again attempted to break through the robust air defenses of the Northern operational direction, having launched six Shahed-type suicide drones.

All enemy air targets were destroyed, including three of them by mobile fire teams of the Northern Grouping of Troops, Naiev added.

In his words, one Russian drone was intercepted over the Kyiv region and two more in the Sumy direction (one in the sky over the Poltava region).