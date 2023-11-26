Palestinian Media: Israeli Occupation Releases 2Nd Batch Of Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Around 39 Palestinian prisoners were released, Saturday evening, in the second phase of the swap deal under the conditions agreed upon between Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities, said Palestinian media sources.

Six of the freed prisoners were women hailing from Jerusalem and one from Bethlehem, while 33 of the released were children from different parts of the West Bank, revealed the sources.

One of the prisoners, a Jerusalemite by the name of Israa Al-Jaabis was among the released women, indicated the media.

The media added that Al-Jaabis, detained in 2015 and sentenced to 11 years of prison, was put behind bars on suspicion of carrying out a "terror attack".

The defendant was in after a car accident that caused her severe burns rather than carrying an attack as the Israeli occupiers claimed.

The occupation authorities previously released on Friday the first batch of Palestinian prisoners numbering at 39 individuals, 15 children and 24 women.

The humanitarian truce in Gaza took affect last Friday 7:00 am local time, after more than a month of relentless bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, which saw no less than 15,000 deaths including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, and 36,000 injured.

The swap deal -- mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US -- stipulated the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners, in exchange for 50 "hostages" held by Hamas. (end)

