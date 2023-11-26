Israeli military shoots UN peacekeepers’ patrol in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a patrol of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck by Israeli army firing. The strike happened close to the Aytaroun village in southern Lebanon.



“No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line,” UNIFIL stated in a post on social media.



The Blue Line refers to the boundary established by the United Nations for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon in the year 2000.



“We condemn this act & underscore the parties' responsibility to safeguard peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those striving to establish stability,” the force declared. “We strongly remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk.”



Hostilities have erupted across the borderline between Lebanon and Israel amidst occasional firefight between Israeli armies as well as Hezbollah in the murderous battles since both sides engaged in an extensive conflict in 2006.



The border battle occurs during an Israeli military attacking in the Gaza Strip after a transboundary attack by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



On Friday morning, a four-day humanitarian pause commenced between the Israeli army and Hamas across all areas of the Gaza Strip. This temporary cessation of hostilities aims to facilitate a prisoner exchange and allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

