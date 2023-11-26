-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Achieving Climate Equity For The Commonwealth


11/26/2023 1:13:46 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Commonwealth of Nations has demonstrated a long-standing dedication to tackling climate change and assisting member countries in mitigating its adverse effects.

The unified political determination to safeguard the planet for succeeding generations has been precise and robust, dating back to the Langkawi Declaration on the Environment in 1989. During this pivotal moment, Commonwealth leaders pledged to take concerted action, both independently and collectively, through a program focused on environmental initiatives and addressing the challenges of climate change.

Climate action plays a vital role in the resilience and prosperity of small island developing states (SIDS), particularly within the Commonwealth. SIDS, despite their diversity, face significant vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, posing existential threats to their economies and ecosystems.

The Commonwealth actively supports SIDS in advocating for increased climate action, recognizing the unique challenges they confront in the face of climate change. The commitment of the Commonwealth heads of government to various goals, including climate action, underscores the interconnectedness of health, education, gender equality, and climate resilience for SIDS.

Access to electricity is essential for economic progress and poverty reduction. However, many less developed nations in the Commonwealth face limited power availability, which hampers such social services as health and education. Additionally, it is crucial to decarbonize the energy sector and ensure climate equity to promote sustainable development objectives.

Africa Caribbean Pacific
Mauritius Antigua & Barbuda Fiji
Eswatini Belize Solomon Islands
Namibia Grenada* Tonga
Seychelles* St Lucia Vanuatu
Zambia Barbados, Jamaica & Guyana*
Regional Technical Assistance – Commonwealth Regional Climate Finance Adviser, Indo Pacific Incoming – Regional Technical Assistance Regional Technical Assistance – Commonwealth Regional Climate Finance Adviser, Africa
* Countries that have previously been supported by a Commonwealth national climate finance adviser.

CCFAH Beneficiary Countries | Source: The Commonwealth and Climate Change Report

Examining how energy is generated, delivered, and utilized is essential to achieving decarbonization goals and fostering socioeconomic growth. Accelerating the energy transition requires strong political will, technological advancements, and cost reductions. Finally, ensuring inclusive processes during this transition is crucial for achieving sustainable and people-centered social development.

Like this:Like Loading...

MENAFN26112023000159011032ID1107485578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search