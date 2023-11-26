(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) --

1962 -- The minister of guidance and news, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, assigned Badr Khaled Al-Badr to run Kuwait Office in Dubai tasked with establishing schools, health centers and mosques in the seven emirates.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law restricting imports of commodities to Kuwaiti citizens and companies.

1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating companies' securities' trade.

1987 -- The former army chief of staff Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died.

2005 -- The famous singer Issa Khorshid passed away. 2007 -- Al-Shahed daily newspaper began daily publishing after being printed as a weekly edition.

2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with Mauritania worth USD 10 million to co-fund a road project.

2013 -- The National Assembly renewed confidence in the minister of health, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

2013 -- KAFED inked a deal to supply an emergency medical center in Akkar, North Lebanon, with equipment and vehicles.

2015 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company received the gold certificate for green buildings from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development.

2019 -- Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah declared success of the first heart transplant operation.

2020 -- Kuwait Club won the volleyball super league for 2020-2021 after beating rivals by 3-0 sets. (end) gta