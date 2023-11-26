Türkiye, EU Discuss Improving Cooperation In Migration, Security Sectors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and the EU discussed improving cooperation in
migration and security sectors, a joint statement by parties
revealed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni
Safak.
On the second round of Türkiye-EU High-Level Dialogue on
Migration and Security, which took place in Brussels between the
delegation led by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson
and the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye Ali
Yerlikaya, a joint statement stressed,“Türkiye is an EU candidate
country and an important EU partner for migration and
security.”
According to the statement, parties discussed respective
policies and actions on the prevention of irregular migration and
exchanged views on the common approaches on various issues,
including border security and the fight against migrant smuggling,
during the meeting.
As to the security sector, they agreed to improve cooperation
and mutual efforts on counterterrorism, fight against organized
crime, and strengthen cooperation in law enforcement.
Parties also reiterated their common desire to come to a
successful conclusion in fulfilling the benchmarks under the Visa
Liberalization Dialogue and to intensify cooperation.
“To that end, they will, in the meantime, explore ways of travel
facilitation for Turkish citizens through acceleration of visa
issuance,” the statement added.
