-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian FM Meets With Ambassadors Of His Country To Azerbaijan And Armenia


11/26/2023 1:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has received his country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi and Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Subhani.

The meeting discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

It was noted that Iran is making efforts to develop relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

MENAFN26112023000195011045ID1107485553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search