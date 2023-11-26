Iranian FM Meets With Ambassadors Of His Country To Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has received
his country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi and
Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Subhani.
The meeting discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.
It was noted that Iran is making efforts to develop relations
with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
