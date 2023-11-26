Russians Unlikely To Push AFU Out From Left Bank Of Dnipro Near Kherson - Estonian Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center believes that the Russian occupation forces will unlikely push the Armed Forces of Ukraine across the Dnipro River, which have entrenched themselves on the left bank of the river.

Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, stated this, Ukrinform reports with reference to ERR .

According to him, in the southern section of the front, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold on to the areas they have re-captured, especially on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Kiviselg noted that the Ukrainian forces' two main objectives in the area are to gain control on the left bank of the Dnipro and to push Russian invaders southwards, thereby sparing the city of Kherson from indirect Russian fire.

He also noted that with the exception of the frontline area near Avdiivka, where the number of Russian attacks increased, the overall intensity of hostilities decreased due to unfavorable weather.

In particular, the weather also affects the possibility of using drones by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian forces.