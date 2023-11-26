Sumy Region's Border Areas Come Under Enemy Fire 22 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 25, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region's border settlements 22 times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements 22 times. A total of 108 explosions were recorded,” the report states.

In particular, the following communities were affected by Russian shelling: Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske.

A reminder that, on the night of November 25, 2023, seven enemy drones were downed by Ukraine's air defense units over the Sumy region.