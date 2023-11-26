Umerov, Austin Discuss Recent Russian Attacks, Security Assistance Priorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke about the recent air attacks by Russia and security assistance priorities.

The relevant statement was made by Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Ryder, the two defense leaders discussed“the latest on the situation on the ground.”

“Secretary Austin condemned Russia's continued barrage of missile and Unmanned Aerial System attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure,” the report states.

Additionally, the parties discussed security assistance priorities, as Ukraine continues to fight Russian aggression.



The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact, Ryder added.

A reminder that, on November 25, 2023, during Russia's largest drone attack against Ukraine, the Ukrainian military managed to down 74 enemy Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

