Transform Your Entertainment Hub With Wolfpack X-Golf Add-On Video Systems: Switch A

Los Angeles, CA: Nov 25, 2023 - Elevate your entertainment setup to unprecedented heights with

the introduction of WolfPackTM X-GolfTM Add-On Video Systems, now available at HDTV Supply.

Designed for enthusiasts who demand flexibility, innovation, and scalability, the WolfPackTM X-

GolfTM series empowers users to switch any input to any TV, control their system via cell phone,

and connect up to 40 TVs for an immersive and personalized viewing experience

WolfPackTM X-GolfTM

Add-On Video Systems Key Features:

* Ultimate Flexibility: WolfPackTM X-GolfTM Add-On Video

Systems redefine versatility, allowing users to effortlessly switch any input to any TV within

their setup.

This unparalleled flexibility ensures a tailored entertainment experience that

suits individual preferences.

* Cell Phone Control: Seamlessly integrate your entertainment hub

with your cell phone using the WolfPackTM X-GolfTM system. Take command of your audio-visual

experience with a user-friendly interface accessible right from your mobile device.

* Expandable

to 40 TVs: Starting with the capability to connect up to 10 TVs, the WolfPackTM X-GolfTM system

boasts an expandable design, enabling users to scale up their setup to a remarkable 40 TVs.

Immerse yourself in an expansive, cinema-like atmosphere in the comfort of your own home.

* 4K

Ultra HD Support: Witness breathtaking visuals with 4K Ultra HD support. The WolfPackTM X-GolfTM

system ensures that every detail comes to life with stunning clarity and precision, offering an

immersive visual feast.

* Effortless Plug-and-Play Setup: Designed with user convenience in

mind, the WolfPackTM X-GolfTM system features an easy plug-and-play setup. No complex

installations or technical expertise required-just plug in your devices and start enjoying an

enhanced entertainment experience.

At HDTV Supply, we are proud to introduce the WolfPackTM X-

GolfTM Add-On Video Systems, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio-

visual solutions. With the power to switch any input to any TV, cell phone control, and support

for up to 40 TVs, the X-GolfTM series is a game-changer in the world of home entertainment,

providing users with the ultimate in flexibility and customization."

For more information about

the WolfPackTM X-GolfTM Add-On Video Systems, from HDTV Supply, please visit

X-GolfTM is a registered

trademark of X-GolfTM America.

