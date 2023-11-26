Mild Weather Forecast Sunday, Dip In Temps Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy and relatively cold over the highlands, while remaining mild in other regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.There is a possibility of scattered rain showers in parts of the southwestern areas of the Kingdom, and the winds will be moderate to brisk, blowing from the southwest and stirring up dust, particularly in the Badia region.According to the latest weather report, the kingdom will be influenced by a cold and moist air mass accompanied by the extension of an air depression on Monday. This will result in a noticeable drop in temperatures, with predominantly cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions across most regions.Rainfall is expected in the northern parts of the country, extending to the central and limited southwestern areas. The winds will be northwestward and brisk, causing dust storms, especially in the Badia region.Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy and cold in most areas, while remaining pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is a chance of light rain showers in limited parts of the central and southwestern regions. The winds will be moderate and northwesterly.Wednesday will see a slight uptick in mercury levels, with relatively cold conditions prevailing in most areas and pleasant weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high-level clouds will be visible in the sky, and the winds will be moderate and southeasterly.Today's peak temperatures will be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 7C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 28C and lows of 14C.