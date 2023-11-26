Al Shaqab League: Haidan Wins Open Class, Alqaqaa Excels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first leg of the inaugural Al Shaqab International League ended on a spectacular note as Mohammed Saeed Haidan won the Open Class yesterday.

The showjumping event – which is Organised by Al Shaqab, a member of the Qatar Foundation, – saw a huge turnout from the young and female riders as well as established riders.

The main attraction at the Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab was the Intro Classes, where many young riders put on a terrific display as they gained valuable experience for tougher competitions ahead.

As many as 128 young riders competed in the Intro Classes with Alqaqaa Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Mohammed Faisal Al Marri and Alya Ahmad Al Khater emerging as winners in their respective categories.

In the last event of the day, CSI1* Open Class, Haidan was last to begin his round with nine-year-old bay Obama. But the pair were quickly off the blocks as they registered a flawless round for a winning time of 41.58 secs.

Hamad Towaim Ali Al Marri finished runner-up for the second consecutive day with Baron Z H in a time of 45.82 secs. Mohammed Jabor Al Naimi took the last podium spot with Bonhomme D Orval in 39.52 secs.

Meanwhile, Khalifa Abdulla Al Khaldi topped the Youth Champions category with his veteran gelding Graffiti De Lully CH. Faris Saad A H Al Qahtani on nine-year-old gelding Hero was second, with Saad Ahmed AL Saad taking third place with 10-year-old mare Irschi.

The League has been launched to provide a platform for the upcoming riders of all ages and backgrounds to hone their skills and graduate to international level. The event has given a strong emphasis on promoting opportunities for female and junior riders.

Results

CSI1* | Open Class | Table A, Competition over two rounds, Art. 4 | 130 cm

1. Mohammed Saeed Haidan; Horse: Obama; Times: 75.45 & 41.58 secs

2. Hamad Towaim Ali Al Marri; Baron Z H; 77.44 & 45.82 secs.

3. Mohammed Jabor Al Naimi; Bonhomme D Orval; 73.03 & 39.52 secs.

Youth Champions

1. Khalifa Abdulla Al Khaldi; Horse: Graffiti De Lully CH

2. Faris Saad A H Al Qahtani; Hero

3. Saad Ahmed Al Saad; Irschi

Junior Champions (FEI Group 7 Final Qualifier)

1. Ibrahim Yousuf AI Mahmoud; Horse: Numero Uno - T

2. Sultan Salem AI Naemi; Goliat

3. Abdulla Khalid AI Julandani; Jalieny Diamant Z

Future Champions (FEI Group 7 Final Qualifier)

1. Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani; Horse: Beyonce

2. Ahmad Ali Al Jaber; Diamond Legacy

3. Amer Hamad Al Mansoori; Levant Van De Veldhoek

Intro Classes: Intro 3

1. Mohammed Faisal Al Marri; Horse: Soul Rebel

2. Jana Sas; Godette

3. Abdulla Saleh Al Obaidly; Pablo Van De Gagel

Intro 2

1. Alqaqaa Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Horse: Grietje W.S

2. Ibrahim Khalid Al Mesleh; Astro

3. Ebrahim Khalil Al Ameen; Astro

Intro 1

1. Alya Ahmad Al Khater; Horse: Pedro

2. Kaltham Abdulaziz Al Ebrahim; Pedro

3. Tamim Fahad Al Marri; Peter