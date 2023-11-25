The Business Year Gathers Local Business Leaders At Qatar Investment Conference 2023: Qatar National Vision And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Year (TBY), a leading global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world's most dynamic markets for 15 years, recently hosted the Qatar Investment Conference 2023: Qatar National Vision and Beyond.

The event, which took place this November 23 at the Fairmont Doha, was attended by over 200 leaders from the Qatari economy. Representatives of both the private and public sectors gathered to discuss the potential of technology and innovation in empowering the country's business landscape and how specific industries such as tourism, hospitality, real estate, finance, energy, and ICT are gaining prominence in the country's economic diversification agenda.

The opening remarks were delivered by H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism. In his keynote speech he stated that Qatar is establishing itself as a unique tourist destination with modern infrastructure and well-preserved, authentic Middle Eastern heritage.

The first panel, titled“Qatar's Remarkable Journey: A Vision for Tourism and Infrastructure Development,” dived into Qatar's investments in cutting-edge infrastructure development.

Participants explored the nation's dedication to hosting international events and the private sector's contributions to advancing tourism and entertainment. The panelists included: Rahul Potdar, Director of Portfolio Management Developments at Qatari Diar; Khaled Al Suwaidi, Director of Projects at Katara Hospitality; and Khalid Al Jassim, Senior Business Development Officer at Qetaifan Projects.

Preceding the commencement of the second panel discussion, a dedicated segment on entrepreneurship and innovation featured a presentation by Sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of MBK Holding, who shared his insights about Qatar becoming a high-skilled economy.

The presentation was followed by an address from Sheikh Ahmed Bin Khalid Al-Thani, Assistant Governor of Financial Investments and Payment Systems at Qatar Central Bank (QCB), who emphasized the pivotal role of digital transformation in Qatari finance, highlighting the strategic implementation of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain.

Panel two, titled“Qatar Financial Sector Reshaping Technological Trends in the GCC,” highlighted Qatar's leadership in the digital transformation journey across all sectors of the economy. This panel underscored the synergy between finance and technology in a discussion by panelists Ahmed Al-Munayes, Managing Director at Qatar Tap Payments; David Cook, CEO at Sharq Insurance; and Sami Zaitoon, Manging Partner at Moore. They discussed how Qatar's financial institutions are positioning themselves as pioneers in a rapidly evolving regional landscape.

The third and final panel was titled“Innovation for Sustainable Progress-Creating Qatar's Next Business Landscape.” This panel shed light on Qatar's unwavering commitment to sustainability and how innovation plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable progress. Panelists Khalid Mohamed Al-Kubaisi, CEO at Malomatia; Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education at Qatar Foundation; and Santiago Bañales, Managing Director at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East explored how innovation, research and development, and forward-thinking strategies are shaping Qatar's business landscape.

Finally, closing remarks were given by Vanessa Rameix, Country Manager of the Business Year in Qatar, thus concluding the day.

The event was organized by The Business Year with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Chamber, US-Qatar Business Council, Qatari Businesswoman Association, Moore, Doha Bank, Katara Hospitality, Dukhan Bank, Mohammed Bin Hamad Holding (MBHH), Tarboul Industrial City, Sharq Insurance, Dallah Holding, The Peninsula, Gulf Times, Lusail News, OnlyRoses, and Doha Dates.

TBY's latest research on the Qatar economy, The Business Year: Qatar 2024, is set to be published in 1Q2024 and will be available on key business information platforms including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. It will also be available on Issuu, PressReader, Google Books, and at thebusinessyear