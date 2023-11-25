Amir, US President Review Implementation Of Humanitarian Pause Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden reviewed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the implementation of the humanitarian pause agreement reached between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, as well as joint international efforts to reduce tension and escalation, protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.



This came during a phone call that His Highness received today from HE the US President.



The strategic relations between the two friendly countries and topics of common interest were also reviewed during the call.