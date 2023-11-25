Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Committee Wraps Up International Tour For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The ministerial committee, established by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh concluded on Thursday an international tour that included China, Russia, the UK and France.

The committee was tasked by the summit to embark on an international effort aimed at halting the war on Gaza,

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on X (formerly twitter), that the unified message of the committee is to immediately stop the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, and the“blatant aggression” on civilians is not self-defence.

Safadi noted that talks with senior officials during the tour stressed that Israel cannot remain above the international law and must be held accountable for its war crimes in the strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The minister said that the meetings reiterated that ending the occupation according to the two-state solution is the only way to achieve regional security.

The delegation comprised of Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Yusuf Tuggar and Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Members of the committee met on Wednesday with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

The meeting went over on the situation in Gaza and efforts to impose a ceasefire, protect civilians and ensure adequate delivery of humanitarian, food and medical aid into the strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The committee has previously met with senior officials from the UN Security Council permanent members of China, Russia, the UK and France, including on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.