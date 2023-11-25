King Reiterates Jordan's, Egypt's Rejection Of Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday reiterated Jordan's and Egypt's rejection of displacement of Palestinians from their land.

His Majesty noted that the position expressed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, confirming his country's opposition to displacing Palestinians from their land, is a significant stance reflecting the mutual position of Jordan and Egypt.

The King wrote on X (formerly Twitter),“We stand alongside Egypt in one trench. The stance expressed today (Thursday) by my brother, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, affirming Egypt's rejection of displacing Palestinians from their land as a red line, embodies our shared position and will be etched in history within Egypt's Arab stances.”

During a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, the King and President Sisi welcomed the humanitarian truce announced in Gaza.

The two leaders stressed the need to maintain intensive action to reach a permanent ceasefire and allow the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, in line with the international consensus embodied in the decisions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly in this regard.

They also stressed their rejection of starvation and collective punishment policies inflicted on the Palestinian people, and their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in Gaza internally or outside the Strip.



