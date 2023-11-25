Israeli Hostages Released From Gaza Are Six Women, Seven Minors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli government said six adult women and seven children and teenagers had been released from Hamas in Gaza in a hostage deal on Saturday, after spending 50 days in captivity, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said.

Live footage appeared on Egypt's Al Qahera News TV late on Saturday showing released hostages sitting in buses and the lounge of Egypt's Rafah crossing after having left the Gaza Strip.

The hostages are on their way to be handed over to Israel, Al Qahera News said.

