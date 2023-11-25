39 Palestinians Released Under Hostage Deal

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prison authorities in Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees, they said early Sunday, under an agreement between Israel and Hamas that earlier saw 13 Israeli hostages freed by the Hamas from the Gaza Strip. Television images showed prisoners being welcomed home in annexed east Jerusalem.

