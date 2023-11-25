Second Hostage Group Returns To Israel After Hamas Release

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamas on Saturday released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, after an hours-long unexpected delay set nerves on edge.

Israeli authorities said 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens had returned to Israel.

The joint announcement by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security service came after the prime minister's office said in a statement that the government "embraces the 17 hostages that are returning home, 13 of our citizens and 4 Thai citizens".

Hamas's armed wing said earlier that it had handed over 13 Israelis and seven foreigners to the Red Cross. The reason for the discrepancy in the reported number of foreigners released was not immediately clear.

The handover came hours later than expected after the militant group accused Israel of violating the exchange agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials.

The unexpected delay had caused heartache for relatives as Qatari and Egyptian mediators scrambled to address the Hamas' concerns that Israel was interfering in the selection of prisoners for release and was not allowing aid to reach civilians in northern Gaza during the four-day truce.

Hamas said it had "responded positively" to Egyptian and Qatari mediators, after they relayed a promise by Israel to "uphold all the conditions of the accord".

Qatar had said that in the second exchange of the truce, 13 Israeli hostages -- eight children and five women -- would be released in return for 39 Palestinian prisoners -- 33 children and six women.

Seven foreigners held in Gaza would also be released, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

