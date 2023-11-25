-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Light Thunderstorm, Rainfall Lash Mumbai Today IMD Issues Orange Alert


11/25/2023 11:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai on Sunday morning witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall. The rainfall is likely to continue for at least three hours. With the change in weather, the air quality in Mumbai has dropped below 100 in the morning. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday posted about rain predictions in Mumbai. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai on 26 November, which is today the latest updates Mumbai rains

MENAFN25112023007365015876ID1107485159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search