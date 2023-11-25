Israel-Hamas War Day 51: Israeli Authorities Release 33 Children, 6 Palestinian Women Under Hostage Deal. Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Under the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli prison authorities released 39 Palestinian detainees, including 33 children and six women on Sunday. Television images showed prisoners being welcomed home in annexed east Jerusalem. On the other hand, Hamas released 13 Israeli and four Thai nationals. Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners, during the four-day truce -- all women and minors has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed executes 17-yr-old for murder, 68th child convict hung to death since 2010Israel-Hamas war: Top 10 updatesIsrael released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday following Hamas' release of 13 Israelis and four foreigners in the second round of swaps under a ceasefire deal the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the roughly 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war police warns racists, Hamas supporters ahead of planned protests in LondonOn day 1 of the ceasefire, Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and a Filipino per the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the former will release 150 Palestinian prisoners and the latter will have to release 50 hostages. Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed truce: Hamas to release 14 hostages in exchange for 42 PalestiniansIsraeli leaders have said they won't stop until Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for the past 16 years, is crushed. Israeli officials have argued that only military pressure can bring the hostages home Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza government. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead awaits Israel-Hamas deal: What does it mean and does it herald end of war?Israeli troops killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. A 25-year-old doctor was killed early in the morning outside his home near Jenin of protesters on Saturday carried placards, waved Palestinian flags, and chanted slogans before Canada's Parliament in Ottawa, demanding a permanent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas diverse group included Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, Jewish, anti-war, labor, and social justice organizations military reveals bunker of Hamas militants underneath Shifa HospitalQatar is hoping to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas beyond the agreed-upon four days, a Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson said. Qatar is also working with partners in Egypt, the United States, and both parties of the conflict to ensure the agreed amount of aid trucks are allowed into Gaza Israeli military has detained the director of northern Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using the hospital for combat and command purposes.

