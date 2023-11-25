'Sudden Rainfall...': Kerala's Top Cop On Stampede At CUSAT Music Fest In Kochi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Kerala government has ordered a probe after four students lost their lives in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu has asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar said the stampeded could have happened because of rainfall. Kumar told PTI news agency,“the sudden rainfall in the area drove the huge crowd of students to the stampede since all of the students tried to take cover from the rainfall”.On Saturday, a stampede happened during a music tech festival at the CUSAT in which singer Nikhita Gandhi was supposed to perform. In the stampede, four students died on the spot, two students were in the ICU and more than 50 people had severe injuries: Stampede during Nikhita Gandhi concert at Cochin varsity kills 4The singer expressed her heartbreak and devastation in a Facebook post. She said that the incident took place before she could even leave for the venue for the performance a Facebook post, she wrote,“No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students.”The postmortem of four deceased will be conducted today at Kalamassery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital and later their bodies will be handed over to the relatives to the Kerala government, \"This is a usual practice the university uses to conduct tech fests and university competitions. This is the first time a tragic incident has occurred\".Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode yesterday. The Kerala CM has canceled all cultural and art events planned in connection with the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the northern district. In a statement, the CM also directed to ensure treatment to all injured Update: Heavy rainfall causes widespread waterlogging in Tamil Nadu, KeralaMeanwhile, Kerala's Law Minister P Rajeev detailing the tragic incident, said,“This is a shocking incident. We lost three students and one outsider. This happened in Kerala for the first time. It's an unexpected thing. We came and visited all the patients in the ward. Two patients are in the ICU. Two students are in the ICU of another hospital... We are trying our best to give them the best treatment.”Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.\"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede incident at the CUSAT university in Kochi that has claimed the lives of four students and left many injured,” Gandhi, an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said in a Facebook post.\"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and I urge the govt of Kerala to provide them with the best medical care,” he said to the ANI news agency, 16 people have been discharged as of now and two are still in the ICU.

