Ukrainians Demonstrating Unwavering Spirit - Trudeau

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety years after the Holodomor, Ukrainians are once again demonstrating their unwavering spirit under the threat of mortal danger.

That's according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stated this in an address on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, Ukrainians are again demonstrating their unbreakable, unwavering spirit. Ukraine will remain free; Ukraine will remain independent; and Canada will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Trudeau said.

He emphasized that the Soviet dictator Stalin organized the Holodomor " in an attempt to repress the will of the Ukrainian people, erase their identity, and destroy their aspirations for a free and independent Ukraine."

U.S. honors memory of Holodomor victims, keeps standing with Ukraine -

"In the face of violent, systemic oppression, the Ukrainian people stayed resilient, and nearly six decades later, in 1991, Ukraine declared its independence as a free and sovereign nation. Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine, and to this day, we remain steadfast partners and friends," noted the head of the Canadian government.

Trudeau urged all Canadians to learn more about the Holodomor and to“honour the millions of innocent lives lost."

"Canada will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they defend their country and our shared values, and we will continue to build a better world for us all," concluded the Prime Minister.

, EU to jointly support Ukraine - statemen

As reported, in 2008, Canada became the first country to officially recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. In addition, the world's first monument of the victims of the Holodomor was erected in Edmonton, Canada, back in 1983.