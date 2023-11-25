Iraq, China Establish Business Council To Boost Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 26 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq and China announced in Baghdad, yesterday, the establishment of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council, to enhance trade and investment between Iraqi and Chinese companies.

The announcement came during a ceremony, held in central Baghdad, with the attendance of the Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer al-Ghurairi, Chinese embassy officials, and Iraqi and Chinese businessmen.

During the ceremony, al-Ghurairi hailed the establishment of the business council, hoping it would contribute to strengthening economic relations between the two friendly countries.

Xu Haifeng, counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Iraq, said, he believed that the business council would make positive contributions to the further development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Haider al-Rubaie, head of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council, said,“The Iraqi-Chinese business in the future will be promising and good,” adding,“We need China, our partner, friend, and brother, to engage in this economic action that benefits Iraq and China.”– NNN-NINA

