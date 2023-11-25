UN Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon Says Its Patrol Attacked By Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 26 (NNN-NNA) – The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said in a statement, yesterday, that, its patrol was hit by Israeli gunfire, in the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun.

The UNIFIL patrol was attacked by the Israeli Defence Forces yesterday noon, UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, said in the statement, adding that, while the peacekeepers' vehicle was damaged, no one was hurt.

“This attack on peacekeepers, dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in southern Lebanon, is deeply troubling,” he said.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed escalating tension for seven weeks, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fired dozens of rockets towards Israel on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery towards several areas in south-eastern Lebanon.

Under the mediation by Qatar and Egypt, Hamas and Israel, on Wednesday, agreed to a four-day humanitarian cease-fire. After the truce took effect on Friday, the confrontations on the Lebanon-Israel border de-escalated.

According to Lebanese military sources, a total of 125 people have been killed in Lebanon, since Oct 8, including 86 Hezbollah members, 14 Hamas members and Islamic Jihad movements, a member of the Amal Movement, and 24 civilians.– NNN-NNA

