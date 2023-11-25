Hamas Handed Over Second Group Of Israeli, Foreign Hostages To Red Cross

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hamas said in a statement late yesterday that, it had handed over the second group of Israeli and foreign hostages to the Red Cross.

A total of 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thais, have crossed into Egypt and are on their way to Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) wrote in a post on its X account.

The 17 people are the second group of hostages to be sent back to Israel, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The exchange, scheduled to take place around 4.00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) yesterday, was delayed for several hours, after Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet the terms in a four-day humanitarian cease-fire agreement, which was agreed upon by the two sides on Wednesday, after more than six weeks of bloody conflict.– NNN-XINHUA