Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Official Spokesperson: Release Of Palestinian, Israeli Prisoners As Well As Foreign Civilians To Take Place Tonight

Doha: The Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that tonight 39 Palestinian women and children will be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza, in addition to a further 7 civilians outside the framework of the humanitarian truce agreement.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Ansari said: "After a delay in implementing the release of prisoners from both sides, the obstacles were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian-American communications with both sides, and tonight 39 Palestinian women and children will be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza, in addition to a further 7 civilians outside the framework of the humanitarian truce agreement.

"Qatars hope is that the momentum of the last 48 hours can be sustained to extend the pause once the current deal expires and lead to further discussions about a more sustainable truce to end the violence."