Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders again shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Nikopol district. Not a single quiet day... Today, the enemy once again terrorized local residents," he wrote.
The aggressor country hit Myrove community with heavy artillery, and dropped ammunition from an unmanned aerial vehicle on Marhanets community. No casualties were reported.
In other districts of the region, there were no shelling attacks.
As reported, Dnipropetrovsk region directed another UAH 200 million for defense in the past two months.
Illustrative photo, Serhiy Lysak, Telegram
