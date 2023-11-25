Culture And Information Policy Minister, UWC Representatives Join 'Light A Candle' Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev, together with a delegation from the Ukrainian World Congress, honored the memory of the Holodomor victims and joined the "Light a Candle" action.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, according to Ukrinform.

The action took place on the territory of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. The minister thanked the democratic world and the Ukrainian World Congress, which has been sharing the truth about the crimes of the Russian regime, including the Holodomor, all these years.

“Thank you for standing side by side with us today in this war for freedom. You are the ones who bear the truth while Russian propaganda spreads lies and hides its crimes. I am confident that justice will prevail with joint efforts," Karandieiev said.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is actively working on the institutionalization of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, including the creation of relevant advisory bodies, which will also include representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora.

The minister thanked the Ukrainian World Congress for its active support for the Ukrainian culture in the global dimension and noted the significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's informational resistance to Russian propaganda.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side and the delegation of the Ukrainian World Congress identified further ways of cooperation in defending Ukrainian identity and preserving historical memory.

In particular, they emphasized the need to take steps to further develop the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, aimed at deepening research and scientific initiatives and preserving historical memory for future generations.

President of the Ukrainian World Congress Paul Grod stated that the organization is ready to actively engage in the search for additional funding to equip the museum's halls and exhibitions.

According to him, the Ukrainian World Congress plans to launch large-scale campaigns to collect artifacts among representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and search for descendants of Holodomor survivors.

As reported, on Saturday, November 25, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the famines (Holodomors).