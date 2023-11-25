Stefanchuk Discusses Ukraine's Reconstruction With Latvian President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine and urgent needs of the Ukrainian security and defense forces.

Stefanchuk said this in a post on his Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, the Verkhovna Rada Chairman thanked Rinkevics for the Latvian government's decision to allocate five million euros this year for the restoration of social infrastructure in Ukraine.

Stefanchuk also noted Latvia's military support for Ukraine. According to him, the country has already provided weapons and military ammunition worth almost UAH 400 million, making it the third largest donor among Ukraine's partners in terms of the percentage of national GDP and the 18th largest in absolute terms.

The Ukrainian speaker expressed special gratitude to Latvia for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. He also thanked the Latvian people for volunteer projects aimed at supporting Ukraine.

"Discussed several important topics at the meeting. In particular, the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. I count on support and advocacy of Ukraine on our way," Stefanchuk said.

Among other things, the parties also discussed President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvia plans to allocate 15 million euros for Chernihiv region within the next three years.

Photo: com/stefanchuk