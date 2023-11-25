Ukrainian NPP Staff Work Out Drill To Tackle Consequences Of Potential Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An emergency drill was held at one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants to test personnel's readiness for a possible blackout as a result of a Russian missile attack.

That's according to NAEC Energoatom , the operator of Ukraine's nuclear energy generating facilities, Ukrinform reports.

"In order to test the readiness of nuclear power plant personnel for a possible power outage as a result of a Russian missile attack, an emergency drill was held at one of the nuclear power plants. It involved a full-scale control panel simulator," the report reads.

Energoatom says such drills are conducted periodically held to maintain the relevant level of skills of power units' operators. In wartime conditions, NPP specialists must not only ensure the nuclear and radiation safety at their facilities but also be prepared for unforeseen situations due to Russian strikes.

"This is one of the elements of our training because such issues are address as priority together with our military. We are constantly improving this routine in order to be one step ahead of Russian invaders and protect our facilities," said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

As part of the exercise, a situation was worked out where, as a result of Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, the NPP's power units were de-energized.

The personnel performed in line with all the required algorithms and executed all steps to ensure the safe operation of the nuclear power unit.

"The actions of the operational staff were correct and clear, fully meeting the requirements of emergency and operational guidebooks," Kotin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 21, the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data, reported that Russia has accumulated a significant stock of cruise missiles, which it will most likely launch in an attempt to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure this winter.