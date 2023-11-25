Displaced Gazans Not Allowed By The Regime To Return Home Amid Truce Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 26 (NNN-XINHUA) – As a four-day truce deal between Hamas and the Zionist Israel took effect Friday, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza have been assisted with food, water, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian items.

Palestinian authorities called for the displaced to return to their homes in the northern strip.

However, the Israeli regime had warned that, it would prohibit them from moving northward, during the truce.– NNN-XINHUA