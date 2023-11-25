UNIFIL Patrol Comes Under Israeli Occupation Fire In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Andrea Tenenti announced on Saturday that a Force patrol came under gunfire from the Israeli occupation army in the vicinity of the town of Aitaron in southern Lebanon.

None of the patrol soldiers were injured but their vehicle was damaged, Tenenti said in a statement, noting that the accident occurred during "a period of relative calm along the Blue Line."

The attack on peacekeepers who "are working hard to reduce tensions and restore stability in southern Lebanon, is deeply disturbing," Tenenti said, reminding all parties of their responsibility to prevent unnecessary hazards to their safety.

Tenenti also reminded the parties of their obligations to "protect peacekeepers and avoid endangering the men and women working to restore stability."

Tenente referred to the statement of the Head of the UNIFIL Mission and Commander-in-Chief, Major General Aroldo Lazaro, last Friday, in which he called on "those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to stop this cycle of violence," warning that "any additional escalation could have devastating consequences."

Since last Friday, southern Lebanon has been experiencing a period of relative calm since the humanitarian ceasefire took effect in Gaza.

Behind daily military confrontations between the resistance and the Israeli occupation army that began on the eighth of last October and whose intensity has escalated in recent days. (end)

hss











MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107484862