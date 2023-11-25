Qatar: 39 Palestinian Detainees To Be Released Tonight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that 39 Palestinian prisoners would be swapped for 13 Israeli occupation hostages, held in Gaza, tonight under the truce deal.

Besides, seven nationals of third countries will be released from Gaza exclusive of the deal, spokesman of the Ministry Dr. Majed Al-Ansari wrote on his X account.

Al-Ansari thanked the Egyptian and US partners of Qatar for their efforts to reach the truce deal and remove the obstacles that faced its implementation.

Meanwhile, head of Egypt's state information service Diyaa Rashwan said Cairo was able to end "a technical dispute" between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation regime over the implementation of the initial stage of the prisoner swap deal.

Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have started to receive 39 Palestinian female and child detainees from the Israeli occupation authorities, and 13 Israeli hostages and seven hostages of other nationalities from Gaza Strips tonight.

The second stage of the prisoner swap will get underway soon as planned, Rashwan told reporters in Cairo.

Under the initial stage of the four-day truce in Gaza, which was jointly brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, 50 hostages in Gaza should be swapped for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation's jails. (end)

kt









MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107484859