Seventeen Hostages Arrive In Egypt From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Thirteen Israeli occupation hostages and four Thais have reportedly arrived at Egypt's border crossing from Gaza Strip on Saturday night under the second phase of the prisoner swap deal.

Egyptian medical teams conducted checkups for the former captives upon their arrival as a prelude to handing them over to the Israeli occupation side, according to Cairo News TV. Station.

In the meantime, Egyptian security team is following up the release of Palestinian detainees from the Israeli occupation's Ofer Prison and is coordinating with both sides to ensure completion of the swap deal.

Yesterday, the first day of the truce, the Palestinian movement Hamas released 13 hostages - nine females and four children, in exchange for 39 Palestinians - 24 females and 15 children.

Under the initial stage of the four-day truce in Gaza, which was jointly brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, 50 hostages in Gaza should be swapped for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation's jails. (end)

