Six Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Forces In W. Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinian youths in Jenin governorate and Al-Beirah town, the West Bank, on Saturday, killing six of them and wounding seven others. The martyrs include Shamesh Alul-Rab - a 25-year-old physician, Ammar Aul-Wafa, Ahmad Abul-Haiga and Mohammad Freihat - in their 20s, Mahmoud Abul-Haiga - 17, and Mohammad Saleh - 16, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (end) nq

