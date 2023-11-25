Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Ground forces from friendly countries arrive in Kuwait for to take part in the "Integration Ex I" drills, due to start Sunday.
CAIRO -- Thirteen hostages from Israeli occupation entity and four Thais arrive at Egypt's border crossing from Gaza Strip.
RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces shoot dead six Palestinian youths and injure seven others in the West Bank.
BEIRUT -- A UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire from the Israeli occupation army in southern Lebanon. (end) gb
