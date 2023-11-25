2024’S Major Boost In Mexico’S Military Budget For Public Projects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican Chamber of Deputies has approved a substantial budget increase for the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) for 2024.



This increase, amounting to about $14.824 billion, is 131.8% more than the 2023 budget.



Consequently, this shift in funding priorities signals a strategic change in government expenditure.



2024, the Armed Forces will handle 20% of the Federal Government budget. This includes an extra 154.5 billion pesos (roughly $8.957 billion), a significant rise from 2018.



Sedena is set to use the largest portion of this budget, 14%, followed by the Navy and the National Guard.



Including the National Guard under the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, the military's budget will reach 20%, totaling about 174.7 billion pesos ($10.122 billion).



This expanded budget mirrors the military's growing role in national projects. The Armed Forces in 2024 will engage in various projects.







These include building military barracks and managing major infrastructure initiatives like the Maya Train and the Trans-Isthmus Train.



Such involvement marks an extension of their traditional defense roles.



Historically, the Armed Forces used only 3% of the Federal Government's investment in 2018.



By 2024, this figure is expected to climb to 17%, reaching 156.7 billion pesos.



Much of this increase connects to Sedena's control of the Maya Train project and the Navy's management of the Tehuantepec Isthmus corridor.



The Maya Train project will get 120 billion pesos (about $6.857 billion) from Sedena's budget.



This budget hike aims not to boost military capabilities but to involve Sedena more in significant public infrastructure projects.



It signifies a pivotal change in the military's role and perception within Mexico's national development strategy.

