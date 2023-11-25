Latam Airlines Dominates US-Brazil Route In Latest Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latam Airlines became the leading carrier on US-Brazil routes for the quarter ending in October.



This success came after the airline resumed its direct flights to Los Angeles. Brazil's aviation authority, ANAC, reported this development last Friday.



Outshining its competitors, American Airlines and United Airlines , the Chile-based Latam Airlines transported over 260,000 passengers between the two countries.



The company informed Reuters that these flights had an impressive average occupancy rate of 89%.



Before the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Latam had previously topped this market.



From November 2019 to January 2020, they led for three months straight, ANAC's records confirm.



For Brazil, the United States remains the prime destination for international flights.



In terms of passenger volume this year, the U.S. accounts for 18% of Brazil's international flight market.







This percentage surpasses that of Argentina (15%) and Portugal (12%).



Aline Mafra, Latam Brasil's Commercial Director, shared with Reuters, "This leading position showcases our sustainable recovery in international operations and marks the first year of our partnership with Delta."



According to ANAC's data, Latam captured a 26% market share in flights between the Americas' two most populous nations from August to October.



This rate outdoes American Airlines' 22% and United Airlines' 20%.



Despite Latam's recent triumph, American Airlines maintains the overall lead for the year with a 23.7% market share, marginally ahead of Latam's 22.4%.



In August, Latam reignited its Sao Paulo to Los Angeles route, offering the sole direct flight connecting Brazil's largest city with the U.S. West Coast.



Annually, the airline aims to carry over 110,000 passengers on this exclusive route.

