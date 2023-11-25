Petrobras’ Bold Five-Year Plan To Generate 1.4 Million Jobs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras has unveiled its strategic plan for 2024-2028, aiming to generate 1.4 million jobs, with an annual average of 280,000.



This initiative focuses on oil exploration and production. Jean Paul Prates, Petrobras' president, shared these details in Rio de Janeiro.



Compared to the previous 2023-2027 plan, this marks a 31% growth, shifting focus towards future-oriented investments and moving away from solely pre-salt activities.



Prates highlighted the new direction, which includes exploring fresh areas, boosting reserves, and continuing oil and gas operations.



Simultaneously, the company will concentrate on renewable energy and sustainable products.







This plan aims to revitalize Petrobras, ensuring current stability while preparing for the future. It includes annual reviews for necessary adjustments.



With an estimated total investment of $102 billion (R$ 500 billion), the strategy marks a significant shift in Petrobras' approach.



Notably, it involves renewing investments in refineries. Prates stated that instead of selling refineries, they will receive funding to transform into industrial parks.



Petrobras intends to restart fertilizer production, resuming operations at Araucária Nitrogenados in Paraná and completing UFN 3 in Mato Grosso do Sul.



The company is also seeking partnerships to sustain fertilizer factories in Sergipe and Bahia.

This move is part of their strategy to re-enter the fertilizer market within their broader energy transition plan.



The company plans to allocate $7.5 billion for exploring new oil wells both domestically and internationally.



Of this, $3.1 billion is earmarked for the Equatorial Margin, an offshore area extending over 2.2 kilometers from the coast. This exploration is pending approval from Ibama.



Regarding Argentina, where newly elected President Javier Milei plans to privatize state-owned YPF, Prates mentioned uncertainty.



Currently, Petrobras is not pursuing acquisitions or investments in Argentina.







