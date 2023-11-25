Election Controversy Escalates In Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Renamo, the primary opposition party in Mozambique, has openly rejected the local election results announced by the Constitutional Council (CC).



Ossufo Momade, Renamo's President, declared this in Maputo, emphasizing the party's stance against the CC's proclamation.



The CC recently affirmed the ruling party, Frelimo, as the victor in 56 municipalities during the October 11 elections, a change from their initial victory in 64 municipalities.



This decision also calls for re-elections in four municipalities.



Momade described the election results as detrimental to democracy and urged the public to protest.



He held Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi, Frelimo, the CC, and the electoral authorities accountable for the consequences of these demonstrations.







Momade claimed victories for Renamo in several cities and towns, disputing the CC's decision, particularly in Maputo, where he alleged Renamo had won.



He accused the CC of disregarding Renamo 's submitted evidence, which he claimed proved their victory.



Momade criticized the CC's lack of justification in its judgment, especially regarding the removal of votes from Frelimo.

Appeal to International Bodies

This led to Renamo winning only four municipalities, a significant decrease compared to the initial results.



Momade also highlighted the absence of mention of alleged police and electoral body crimes in the judicial decision on the elections.



He claimed these electoral crimes affected the entire electoral process.



Momade announced Renamo's plan to appeal to international bodies to restore what he termed the "electoral truth."



He stressed the importance of consistent democracy standards across nations, including Mozambique and the European Union.



Accusing the CC judges of political bias, Momade condemned their actions as harmful to the nation's sovereignty and democratic values.



According to the CC's ruling, Frelimo retained wins in major cities like Maputo and Matola despite Renamo's claims of victory.



The CC also reversed results in four municipalities, awarding victories to Renamo, and confirmed another party's win in Beira.







