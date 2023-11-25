Guinea-Bissau Sets Sights On Major Road Development Project

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The government of Guinea-Bissau plans to build over a thousand kilometers of roads by the end of its legislative term, focusing on public-private partnerships.



Prime Minister Geraldo Martins highlighted the urgency for better infrastructure in a country where roads are mostly unpaved and riddled with potholes.



Recognizing limited financial resources, Martins is considering borrowing but with an eye on the nation's high debt levels.



Martins proposed the BOIT model for financing, where investors use idle resources and recoup costs through equipment usage.



He noted the limitations of funding extensive road construction solely through debt, viewing public-private partnerships as a realistic alternative.



The minimum goal is to complete the road projects within four years, aligning with annual governance priorities set by the National People's Assembly.







Improved roads, especially in agricultural zones, are expected to boost local production and economic growth, thereby increasing state revenue and aiding road financing.



Ongoing projects include the rehabilitation of 40 kilometers of the main road in Bissau's Safim-Jugudul section, with Martins attending the commencement ceremony.



This initiative marks a strategic shift in Guinea-Bissau's infrastructure development.



Historically, poor road networks have impeded economic progress, but improved access can stimulate market growth, particularly for agricultural products.

Focusing on agricultural areas

Public-private partnerships, effective in countries like South Africa and Kenya, could offer Guinea-Bissau a way to balance financial sustainability with development.



Focusing on agricultural areas, this project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, enhancing productivity and income in a nation where agriculture is vital.



The challenge lies in managing the debt associated with such extensive infrastructure projects, requiring a balance between development and financial prudence.



Guinea-Bissau's road development initiative is a significant step towards economic development and regional integration.



It aims to improve internal connectivity and bolster the country's position in West Africa.

