Angola Faces Inflation Hike And Interest Rate Adjustments

Oxford Economics projects Angola's inflation to increase, reaching 18% by the end of this year and 20.3% in early 2024.



To address this, the National Bank of Angola is expected to raise interest rates by 200 basis points.



Since May, the kwanza's significant devaluation has contributed to higher food and transportation costs, exacerbating the inflationary trend.



Angola's inflation rate is at its highest since October 2022, consistently rising for six months.



Oxford Economics Africa analyst Gerrit van Rooyen anticipates the benchmark interest rate climbing to 19% in the first half of 2024, with average inflation reaching 20.8%.



This rise marks a significant increase from this year's average of 13.6%.



The National Bank of Angola recently increased the benchmark interest rate from 17% to 18% in response to growing inflation.



Despite initial hesitations due to the weak economy and Kwanza's fall, more rate hikes are likely. The bank aims to curb inflation and encourage a modest recovery.



The bank also projects the kwanza to maintain its current rate until next year's end, supported by a moderate rebound in oil revenues.







This move aims to achieve medium-term inflation targets through a restrictive monetary policy, demonstrating a proactive economic approach.



Angola's inflation reflects wider regional economic challenges. Rising inflation, driven by internal and external factors, affects citizens' cost of living.



Adjusting interest rates is a common global response to inflation, and Angola's strategy aligns with such practices.



The country's focus on stabilizing the kwanza mirrors approaches in Ghana and Kenya, offering benchmarks.



Angola's experience provides valuable insights into managing inflation in emerging markets.



Key to this is effective monetary policy and fiscal discipline. The central bank's current measures will play a crucial role in shaping Angola's economic future.

