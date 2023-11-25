Egypt Signals Potential Extension Of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt's State Information Service President, Diaa Rashwan, has indicated positive signs for extending the Israel-Hamas ceasefire by an additional one or two days.



As per Reuters, Rashwan's statement highlights ongoing negotiation to prolong the four-day truce.



An extended ceasefire could facilitate the release of more detainees from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.



The ceasefire commenced on Friday, November 24, 2023.



On its first day, Hamas released 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and one Filipino, while Israel freed 39 Palestinians.



Entering its second day on Saturday, November 25, the truce saw further developments.



CNN reported that Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, and the Israel Defense Forces received a list of additional hostages for release.



The Israel Prison Service also obtained a list of 42 Palestinians slated for release, indicating progress in the negotiations.







This agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, stipulates the release of at least 50 hostages held by Hamas and at least 150 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.



Additionally, it includes provisions for sending humanitarian aid.



In the agreement's first phase, Hamas is expected to release about 50 Israeli women and children under 19 from Gaza.



Israel will release in exchange around 150 Palestinian prisoners, primarily women and minors.



In a Telegram statement, Hamas outlined further terms of the ceasefire.



These include a four-day air traffic ban in southern Gaza and a six-hour daily ban in northern Gaza, alongside ensuring free movement on Salah Al-Din Street for better connectivity within Gaza.

