One In 500 South Koreans Will Gain Access To Domestic CBDC In 2024

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) South Korea is poised to make a significant leap in the digital finance world. In collaboration with vital financial authorities, the Bank of Korea (BOK) is set to introduce deposit tokens based on the country's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This move will involve 100,000 South Koreans in a pilot program. It reflects the nation's commitment to integrating technology with financial services.

The announcement by the BOK, alongside the Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Service, follows the visit of Agustin Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, to the BOK. That marks a significant evolution from an announcement in October. It first revealed the central bank's intentions to conduct real-world trials with CBDC.

Set to commence next year, this pilot project allows 100,000 selected individuals to transact using deposit tokens issued by commercial banks. It mimicks the use of vouchers in retail stores. These tokens, representing the CBDC, will be tested for three months. Commercial banks are expected to begin participant recruitment around September to October of the following year.

The digital currency initiative is anticipated to overcome various challenges associated with traditional voucher systems. These include high transaction fees, slow settlement processes, and limitations in post-transaction verification. The initiative is particularly relevant considering its potential to streamline government-issued financial aids, such as Covid-19 special grants and childcare subsidies.

However, this digital currency will be restricted to designated payment purposes. Activities like personal remittance will remain prohibited for the time being. This restriction ensures a focused and secure trial of the digital currency system.

Additionally, the BOK plans to conduct extensive technological experiments to assess the efficiency and practicality of these novel financial instruments. One such experiment involves partnering with the Korea Exchange, the country's exclusive securities exchange operator. They aim to integrate CBDC into a simulated environment for carbon emissions trading. Moreover, they will test the viability of transactions between carbon rights and payment tokens.

The BOK has outlined plans for the pilot project's execution, slated for the fourth quarter of 2024. The possibility of conducting additional pilots based on bank proposals is also considered. These steps indicate a forward-thinking approach, ensuring the project aligns with relevant laws and organizational consultations.

